Mar 02, 2021 / 07:45PM GMT
Thomas James Egan - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome again to JPMorgan's High-Yield Conference. I'm Tom Egan, JPMorgan's analyst for telecommunications and technology. (Operator Instructions)
So with that, it's my pleasure to introduce the folks from Uniti. Presenting today are Mark Wallace, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Bill DiTullio, the Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.
So Mark, are you going to kick this off? If so, take it away.
Mark A. Wallace - Uniti Group Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer(Leave of Absence)
Sure, Tom. Thank you very much. Tom, I did want to introduce one other colleague we have on, which is Ron Mudry, who is our Chief Revenue Officer. You'll be hearing a lot today from Ron because he's going to talk about -- a lot about our lease-up strategy today. So he's on with us as well.
So let me start by reminding everybody in our presentation deck that we do have forward
Uniti Group Inc at JPMorgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 02, 2021 / 07:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...