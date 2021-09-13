Sep 13, 2021 / 06:20PM GMT

David William Barden - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us again for our next session in the 2021 Bank of America Telco Media Conference. I'm Dave Barden, Head of U.S. telecom and comm infrastructure research for the bank. And with us now is Uniti Group. And we're very lucky to have the very newly minted official Chief Financial Officer of Uniti, Paul Bullington with us in addition to the very old Head of IR, Bill DiTullio and who we all know. And so thank you, guys, both for joining us. Appreciate you being here.



Paul Bullington - Uniti Group Inc. - Interim CFO & Senior VP of Strategic Operations



Thank you, Dave. It's great to be with you.



Bill DiTullio - Uniti Group Inc. - VP of Finance & IR



Yes. Thanks, Dave.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MDWe appreciate you guys being friends of the firm. So look, so I think maybe, Paul, the way to kick