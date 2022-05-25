May 25, 2022 / 05:50PM GMT

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Hi. Thanks for joining us. My name is Phil Cusick. I follow the comm services and infrastructure space as well as media here at JPMorgan. I'm joined today by Kenny Gunderman, CEO of Uniti. Kenny, thanks for joining us.



Kenneth A. Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Phil, thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior AnalystI have plenty of questions for Kenny, but feel free to interject with questions on your own or follow-ups. Anybody in the room, just raise your hand, I'd be happy to come to you. So to start off, what are your strategic priorities for this year for both the fiber and the leasing segments?- Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes, real simple. We -- Phil, as you know, we've made a transition from being a largely construction