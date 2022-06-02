Jun 02, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT
Gregory Bradford Williams - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Director
Great. Good afternoon, and welcome to Day 2 of Cowen's 50th TMT Conference. My name is Greg Williams. I cover the cable, satellite and telco sector here at Cowen. Joined today by Uniti, Ron Mudry, the Chief Revenue Officer; and Bill DiTullio, VP of Finance and Investor Relations. It will be a 30-minute fireside chat. So without further ado, let's get started. Thank you for joining us. Ron and Bill.
Bill DiTullio - Uniti Group Inc. - VP of Finance & IR
Thank you.
Ronald J. Mudry - Uniti Group Inc. - Chief Revenue Officer & Senior VP
Thanks very much.
Questions and Answers:Gregory Bradford Williams - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Director
Okay. the first topic I want to discuss was M&A. You talked about -- and more specifically, you heard the Windstream's breakup in terms of separating the assets at least financially. Could you provide any updates there?