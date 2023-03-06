Mar 06, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Frank Louthan - Raymond James Financial Inc. - Analyst



All right. Good morning. Thank you. Thanks, everybody, for being here by listening on the webcast. My name is Frank Louthan; I'm the Senior Wireline Analyst here at Raymond James.



Great to be back here for yet another Institutional Investor Conference here in Orlando. We've got Kenny Gunderman here for Uniti and CEO. We're going to start off. Kenny, why don't you just give me a brief overview, tell us folks a little bit about where -- what Uniti is, what you do, how you fit into the telecom space, and that sort of thing.



Kenny Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President - CEO



Sure. And first, Frank, thanks for having us. And I appreciate your coverage of the space. Uniti is a digital infrastructure REIT with a focus on fiber. We acquire and build fiber. We think fiber's the critical ingredient to all broadband delivery, both today and in the future.



So we're connecting wireless towers. We're connecting small cells. We're connecting data centers, fiber to the home. We're largely wholesaling