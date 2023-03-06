Mar 06, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Frank Louthan - Raymond James Financial Inc. - Analyst
All right. Good morning. Thank you. Thanks, everybody, for being here by listening on the webcast. My name is Frank Louthan; I'm the Senior Wireline Analyst here at Raymond James.
Great to be back here for yet another Institutional Investor Conference here in Orlando. We've got Kenny Gunderman here for Uniti and CEO. We're going to start off. Kenny, why don't you just give me a brief overview, tell us folks a little bit about where -- what Uniti is, what you do, how you fit into the telecom space, and that sort of thing.
Kenny Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President - CEO
Sure. And first, Frank, thanks for having us. And I appreciate your coverage of the space. Uniti is a digital infrastructure REIT with a focus on fiber. We acquire and build fiber. We think fiber's the critical ingredient to all broadband delivery, both today and in the future.
So we're connecting wireless towers. We're connecting small cells. We're connecting data centers, fiber to the home. We're largely wholesaling
Uniti Group Inc at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference Transcript
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...