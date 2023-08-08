Aug 08, 2023 / 10:25PM GMT
Gregory Bradford Williams - TD Cowen, Research Division - Director
Well, good afternoon, and welcome to our final fireside chat of the day. My name is Greg Williams, TD Cowen. I cover telco, towers, wireless and cable.
Joined on this last session by Kenny Gunderman, President and CEO of Uniti. So Kenny, thank you for joining us.
Kenneth A. Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director
It's pleasure to be here, Greg, and I know I'm standing between you and a cocktail. So hope this will be painless.
Questions and Answers:Gregory Bradford Williams - TD Cowen, Research Division - Director
No. It will be nice and thorough. I'm not going to compromise. So we've got a lot to talk about, including what are your primary priorities for the remainder of the year, what's keeping you busy these days?
Kenneth A. Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes, they don't change. It's really execution on the core plan and M&A in that