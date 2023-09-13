Sep 13, 2023 / 06:50PM GMT

David William Barden - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Global Research US Telecom Services & Communications Infrastructure Senior Analyst



[A round table session], we are streaming, but we invite you guys to ask questions if you like. And just there will be a guy with a mic moving around as needed.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Global Research US Telecom Services & Communications Infrastructure Senior AnalystSo I guess, Paul, just maybe kick it off with the big question. Uniti's a REIT, you don't have a choice whether you pay a dividend or not. And yet, the stock trades with an 11% dividend yield because no one is convinced that you're actually going to pay the dividend. Can you square that circle for me?- Uniti Group Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & TreasurerYes. Well, first of all, Dave good to be here. Glad to be back, like being in New York, we were just talking about. My daughter is in school here. So...