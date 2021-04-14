Ammo Inc at Emerging Growth Conference Transcript

Apr 14, 2021 / 03:15PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. Welcome back, everyone. Great morning so far. We've got some more fantastic companies to present to you today. Starting with AMMO, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol POWW and designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sports shooting and self-defense.



Joining us today is Rob Wiley, the CFO. Welcome, Rob.



Robert D. Wiley - AMMO, Inc. - CFO



Thank you very much.



Unidentified Analyst -



All right. Whenever you're ready, the floor is yours.



Robert D. Wiley - AMMO, Inc. - CFO



Great. Hello, my name is Rob Wiley, and I'm the CFO of AMMO, Inc. and I will be presenting about our company today.



Before I get started, I'm going to take a brief pause and let you take a look over our forward-looking statements we have posted here. Okay. Next, I'm going to give you a snapshot on our company. As you can see, Fred Wagenhals, our CEO is our largest shareholder. Today, we have approximately 93