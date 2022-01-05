Ammo Inc at Emerging Growth Conferece Transcript

Jan 05, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Welcome back, everyone. Next up, we have AMMO, Inc. It trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol POWW and designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sports shooting, and self-defense.



Please welcome its CFO, Rob Wiley.



Rob Wiley - AMMO, Inc. - CFO



Thank you very much. Hello, everyone. My name is Rob Wiley and I am the CFO, AMMO, Inc., and today we'll be presenting on our company.



Before I get started, I'm going to pause for a moment and give you a chance to look over our forward-looking statements disclosure.



Okay. Moving onto a snapshot of our market statistics for our company. We currently have approximately 115 million shares outstanding, minimal debt. And from there, I'll take you onto our company's history.



Before I get started on our company's history, I think it's important to dive into the background of Fred Wagenhals, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO. Fred has a lot of experience in the public arena. In the early 1990s, he