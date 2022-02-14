Q3 2022 Ammo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress) standing by. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss AMMO Inc.'s financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Hosting today's conference will be Reed Anderson with ICR. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



And now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Anderson. Please go ahead, sir.



Reed Anderson - ICR Inc. - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to AMMO Inc.'s conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.



On the call today from AMMO Inc. with prepared remarks are Fred Wagenhals, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rob Goodmanson, President; and Rob Wiley, Chief Financial Officer.



By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release, which went out this afternoon at approximately 4:05 PM Eastern Time. If you have not received this release, it is available on the Investor Relations portion of AMMO Inc.'s website at www.ammoinc.com. This