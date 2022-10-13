Ammo Inc at MicroCap Rodeo -- Windy City Roundup Transcript

Oct 13, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Rob Goodmanson - Ammo, Inc. - President
Well, we're going to get started. We're all under 25 minutes timeframes. So, hopefully, we'll get most of your questions answered. If they're not, feel free to interrupt me as I talk. I mean, this way, you're not -- I'm not assuming I know all what your questions are.
My name is Rob Goodmanson. I'm the President of Ammo Incorporated. Ammo Incorporated -- as a safe harbor statement, okay. There's two separate companies. We started with our manufacturing company. It's headquartered -- the manufacturing company is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. We just opened a brand-new facility, 185,000 square feet, three weeks ago. Reason, we needed the added capacity. There's still quite a shortage in the ammunition space, and we need to fill that -- no one else was adding capacity.
With that, what I think you'll find is we will move our production from 400 million rounds to 1 billion rounds on an annual basis. A lot of synergies being in one building -- currently, we're in three different buildings. So the synergies, the automation, everything being in
