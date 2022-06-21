Exclusive Networks SAS Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Barbara Thoralfsson - Exclusive Networks SA - Independent Chairwoman of the Board of Directors



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, on behalf of the Board of Directors of Exclusive Networks, I would like to wish you a warm welcome to this Annual General Meeting. This is the first general meeting after the company's IPO in September 2021. We are delighted to be able to hold this meeting in-person as the health situation allows us to do so.



I would like to start by expressing, on behalf of the Board of Directors, our warmest thanks for the trust you have placed in Exclusive Networks. This general shareholders' meeting will be held in English, but of course, headphones are available for you to follow the discussions in French, if you wish.



I would like to point out that the Annual General Meeting is also broadcast in both languages on the company's website in order to allow our shareholders who are not able to attend in-person to participate remotely. And I would like to thank you, in particular, for having dialed in to follow this important event of shareholders' life from a distance.