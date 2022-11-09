Q3 2022 Exclusive Networks SAS Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Hacene Boumendjel - Exclusive Networks SA - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Exclusive Networks third quarter 2020 conference call, which is broadcasted live and will be available on demand on our website. The presentation slides and press release for this call are also available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



First, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of this deck regarding the information contained within this document and in particular, the forward-looking statements. I invite all participants to read this. Today's call is scheduled to last about 60 minutes, and I'd like to introduce our key speakers this morning,