Q3 2019 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas Ekman - Dustin Group AB(publ)-President - CEO & Acting VP of Supply Chain



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everyone, and most welcome to our third quarter presentation and conference call. Hope you had a good morning so far. Here on our side of the call is myself, Thomas Ekman; we have Johan Karlsson, CFO in the room; and Fredrik SÃ¤tterstrÃ¶m, Head of IR in the room as well.



So today, we present our third quarter for this year, where we see a very strong total growth as well as high organic growth. SMB shows good total and organic growth and LCP continues to perform. We are also continuing taking several steps to further improve our long-term