Horisont Energi AS M&A Call Transcript

Jan 13, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen - Horisont Energi - CEO & Founder



-- and welcome to this webcast. My name is BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen, and I'm the CEO of Horisont Energi. Last evening, we announced that Horisont Energi and E.ON is entering a cooperation agreement, including an investment where E.ON acquires 25% stake in Horisont Energi. (Conference Instructions)



So let's go to slide 2. The main headlines on the agreement is the following: we have entered into a long-term strategic cooperation with E.ON, which covers our main business areas of Horisont. The agreement is solidified by E.ON taking 25% ownership stake in our company, becoming a more integral part of our business. The partnership will focus on all key business areas of Horisont Energi. These include development and commercialization of carbon dioxide removal, also known as negative emissions; even develop full-scale end-to-end carbon capture and transport and storage service to the entire European industry, where E.ON will also use direct -- existing customer facilities and our new