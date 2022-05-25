Q1 2022 Horisont Energi AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Siri Melberg - Horisont Energi AS - Head of Branding & Communication



Good morning and welcome to our first quarter presentation. My name is Siri Melberg, responsible for communication on Horisont Energi. This year, we have changed our reporting routines and starting to present our results every quarter. Today, I have two colleagues responsible here for the presentation. I would like to give the word to my colleague, Dan Jarle FlÃ¸lo.



Dan Jarle FlÃ¸lo - Horisont Energi AS - CFO



Good morning, everyone. My name is Dan Jarle FlÃ¸lo, and I'm the CFO in the company. So I will comment on the financial results a bit later.



BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen - Horisont Energi AS - CEO & Founder



Thank you. Good morning. My name is BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen. I'm the CEO of Horisont Energi. I will give you the presentation today. We also have some factory information. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. So please use the Q&A function to