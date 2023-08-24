Q2 2023 Horisont Energi AS Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen - Horisont Energi AS - CEO & Founder



Good morning and welcome to the second-quarter presentation. I'm here together with the colleagues. My name is BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen, I'm the CEO of Horisont Energi. On my right-hand side, I have Siri Melberg, Head of Communication. On my left-hand side, I have our new CFO, Leiv Kallestad. Since this is the first time he has talked in quarterly presentation, he will introduce himself.



Leiv Kallestad - Horisont Energi AS - CFO



Thank you, BjÃ¸rgulf. I joined Horisont in June. And for me, this is a very exciting challenge. Three reason for that. One is the big picture where we are in an industry that is actually contributing to very well in the green transition. The other one is the industry, its infancy.



And Horisont is really a high-end company, and we can make a change compared to what has been there in the past. And then you have the Horisont as the company and what BjÃ¸rgulf and the team has done over the last four years, building a