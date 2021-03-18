Q3 2021 Biovica International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Welcome, everyone, to our interim report presentation. So if we go to the next slide, you'll see that it will be me and Cecilia Driving, our CFO, that will perform the presentation.



And if we to the next slide after that, you'll see the agenda. So we'll start with -- or I will start with a short introduction of Biovica. We will go through the highlights for the third quarter in our fiscal year, which we're now presenting. Cecilia will walk through the financial and we will end with a summary and a Q&A where you will be able to ask us questions. And we also have had questions coming by mail before that I will start with. So that's the agenda for today.



So if we move on to the next slide, just a very short background about the company, what we do. So Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays with the purpose to improve monitoring of modern cancer therapies, and I'll get that a little bit to how we do that. We do that through our assay, biomarker