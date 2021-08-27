Aug 27, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation Annual General Meeting 2021 - Pre-Recorded

Aug 27, 2021 / NTS GMT



* Anders Rylander

Biovica International AB (publ) - CEO & Director



Hello, and welcome to the Biovica Annual General Meeting CEO Presentation. This year, it is virtual, as you can see, and so is the voting process. So I recommend you to go to our home page for instruction on how to vote. This presentation, I will start with a short background about the company, and I will tell you about the highlights of the fiscal year that just -- we just closed and also a little bit of the upcoming milestones that we have ahead of us.



So Biovica develops and commercializes biomarker assays for measuring cell proliferation. And our vision is to contribute to more informed decisions to the benefit of both patients and health care providers. Our mission is to establish our product