Sep 02, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Biovica International Audiocast Teleconference Q1 2021 to 2022. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Anders Rylander; and CFO, Cecilia Driving. Please begin your meeting.
Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director
Thank you very much, and hello, everyone. If we move directly to Slide 2. My name is Anders Rylander, and together with me, I have...
Cecilia Driving - Biovica International AB(publ)-CFO&Executive VP
Cecilia Driving.
Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director
And we are going to present our interim report for the first quarter as our fiscal year starts 1st of May.
And if we move to the next slide, we have the agenda. I will first go through just a short introduction to Biovica as a company and our business
Q1 2022 Biovica International AB Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 02, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
