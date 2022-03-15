Q3 2022 Biovica International AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Thank you very much for that, Mark, and welcome, everyone, to this Q3 Interim Report presentation. So if we move into the second slide, we have the presenters of today. It's me, Anders Rylander, CEO of the company. And together with me, I have EVP and CFO, Cecilia Driving; and Warren Cresswell, President of Biovica Americas, they will also support me and makes part of this presentation.



So if we move forward to the third slide, you have the agenda for today. So I will start to make a very short introduction about the company and our product, then we will quickly move into the quarter, the report and the highlights and then we'll dive in a little bit deeper to topics that we've selected, the FDA status and give an update on that.



And Warren will go