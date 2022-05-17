Biovica International AB Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Biovica Capital Markets Day for 2022. It's great to have people back here physically. So welcome to you and to everyone also that is watching virtually.



Today -- this is the agenda for today. I will start with the introduction of the company, and then I'll hand it over to Warren and his team in the U.S., who will be present virtually and present the U.S. go-to-market plan, the sales strategy, our CLIA lab, how we'll build that up, and Amy will also give a scientific update on the latest results. Then we'll go back here to Stockholm and Henrik Winther will be presenting the progress we have made this year when it comes to pharma collaborations. And finally, Charlotte Stjerngren will facilitate a Q&A session. So you're able to also ask questions which will be discussed and answered here.



And during my presentation, I'll do a short company introduction and product introduction and overview. I'll talk through the clinical evidence and the