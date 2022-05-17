May 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Biovica Capital Markets Day for 2022. It's great to have people back here physically. So welcome to you and to everyone also that is watching virtually.
Today -- this is the agenda for today. I will start with the introduction of the company, and then I'll hand it over to Warren and his team in the U.S., who will be present virtually and present the U.S. go-to-market plan, the sales strategy, our CLIA lab, how we'll build that up, and Amy will also give a scientific update on the latest results. Then we'll go back here to Stockholm and Henrik Winther will be presenting the progress we have made this year when it comes to pharma collaborations. And finally, Charlotte Stjerngren will facilitate a Q&A session. So you're able to also ask questions which will be discussed and answered here.
And during my presentation, I'll do a short company introduction and product introduction and overview. I'll talk through the clinical evidence and the
Biovica International AB Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript
May 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...