Biovica International AB Market update FDA clearance Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Anders Rylander - Biovica International AB(publ)-CEO&Director
Thank you, Jerry, and welcome, everyone, to this market update as a result of our recent 510(k) clearance. So if we switch to the next one, Slide #2, you see the team that I have brought together with me today to make this presentation and give you some background about the clearance and the process going forward. So it's me Anders Rylander as the CEO, and together with me, I have VP of Regulatory and QA, Joakim Arwidson; SVP Business Development, Henrik Winther; and Warren Cresswell, President of Biovica Americas.
So if you move on to Slide #3, you will see the agenda for today. First of all, I'll just give a very short introduction about the company and the product. Then Joakim will take us through the 510(k) clearance, what it means and some details about
