Dec 02, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantinos, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the INTRALOT conference call to present and discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andreas Chrysos, Group CFO. Mr. Chrysos, you may now proceed.



Andreas Chrysos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome on this conference call for INTRALOT's 9-Month 2019 Financial Results. Mr. Sfatos, Group Deputy CEO; Mr. Tsagalakis, Head of Capital Markets; as well as the technical teams responsible for the preparation of the financial statements material are next to me on this call. Regarding the agenda, we will start with an update on the guidance topics we have been providing throughout the year, then briefly review the financial results and the main areas of focus for the 9-month period. And after that, the