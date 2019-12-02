Dec 02, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantinos, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the INTRALOT conference call to present and discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andreas Chrysos, Group CFO. Mr. Chrysos, you may now proceed.
Andreas Chrysos - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Group CFO
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome on this conference call for INTRALOT's 9-Month 2019 Financial Results. Mr. Sfatos, Group Deputy CEO; Mr. Tsagalakis, Head of Capital Markets; as well as the technical teams responsible for the preparation of the financial statements material are next to me on this call. Regarding the agenda, we will start with an update on the guidance topics we have been providing throughout the year, then briefly review the financial results and the main areas of focus for the 9-month period. And after that, the
Q3 2019 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems & Services SA Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 02, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...