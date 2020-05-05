May 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Sokratis P. Kokkalis - Intralot S.A. Integrated Lottery Systems and Services - Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, good morning. Gentlemen, ladies, I would like to welcome you all to this conference call for discussing the INTRALOT results for the financial year of 2019 and the latest developments at the company. Although the 2019 results are not satisfactory, I would like to start by saying that INTRALOT is a company with a strong potential. Due to special and unforeseen circumstances, in February '19, we have abandoned our retail betting operation in Turkey, while the online betting operation is continuing. And