Oct 02, 2019

Presentation

Corporate Participants

J Schwan

Kin and Carta plc - CEO

Chris Kutsor

Kin and Carta plc - CFO



J Schwan - Kin and Carta plc - CEO



Okay, thanks, folks. Appreciate you all coming today. It has been a year of significant change here at Kin + Carta. And as we have kind of worked to position ourselves for the opportunity in front of us, we've made a tremendous amount of progress and I'm excited to share some of that progress with you today.



Before I dive into that, I would like to introduce our new Chairman designate, John Kerr. John is sitting here in the front row, for those of you who might not have had a chance to meet him. John recently retired as the CEO of Deloitte Consulting and is one of the creators of Deloitte Digital, which is the largest digital transformation consultancy in the industry -- or one of the largest, I should say.



John has already been a valuable addition to the Board; very much looking forward to