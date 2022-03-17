Full Year 2021 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Renato Mazzoncini, CEO; Andrea Crenna, CFO, will present our results. A Q&A session will follow.



Renato Mazzoncini - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you, Renata, and good afternoon to everyone. I'm Renato Mazzoncini. So you have a presentation. We can start on Slide #3 about the achievements in the last quarter '21. In particular, talking about the energy transition and acceleration in renewables, in particular for our pipeline. It's very important to underline the acquisition of Volta Green Energy. It is an Italian