Aug 14, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Asetek Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. I must advise you the conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 14th of August, 2019. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Peter Madsen. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.
Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO&Member of Executive Board
Thank you, Rose. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to this Asetek A/S Q2 2019 presentation. My name is Peter Madsen, I'm the CFO. I have in the room here with me Andre Sloth Eriksen, who's our Founder and CEO. Good morning.
AndrÃ©Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Good morning.
Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO&Member of Executive Board
Our Board, they discussed and approved
Q2 2019 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...