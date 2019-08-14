Q2 2019 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Asetek Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. I must advise you the conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 14th of August, 2019. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Peter Madsen. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO&Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Rose. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to this Asetek A/S Q2 2019 presentation. My name is Peter Madsen, I'm the CFO. I have in the room here with me Andre Sloth Eriksen, who's our Founder and CEO. Good morning.



AndrÃ©Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning.



Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO&Member of Executive Board



Our Board, they discussed and approved