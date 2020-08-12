Aug 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Asetek Q2 2020 presentation conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Peter Madsen. Please go ahead.
Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO
Thank you, Angelica. Thank you, thank you, and welcome to this Asetek Q2 and Half Year 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Peter Madsen. I'm the CFO. I have here with me our CEO and Founder, AndrÃ© Eriksen. Good morning, AndrÃ©.
AndrÃ©Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder&CEO
Hello.
Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO
We're coming to you from a very sunny Aalborg, Denmark today, where our Board met just a couple of hours ago and discussed and then approved the half year and quarterly report, which we
Q2 2020 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...