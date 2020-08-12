Q2 2020 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Asetek Q2 2020 presentation conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Peter Madsen. Please go ahead.



Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Thank you, Angelica. Thank you, thank you, and welcome to this Asetek Q2 and Half Year 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Peter Madsen. I'm the CFO. I have here with me our CEO and Founder, AndrÃ© Eriksen. Good morning, AndrÃ©.



AndrÃ©Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder&CEO



Hello.



Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



We're coming to you from a very sunny Aalborg, Denmark today, where our Board met just a couple of hours ago and discussed and then approved the half year and quarterly report, which we