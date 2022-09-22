Sep 22, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Presentation (Investor)
Sep 22, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes
Aquis Exchange PLC - Founder, CEO & Director
* Richard Fisher
Aquis Exchange PLC - CFO & Director
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Aquis Exchange plc Interim Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, I'd like to say the following poll. I'd now like to hand over to Alasdair Haynes, CEO. Good afternoon to you, sir.
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes - Aquis Exchange PLC - Founder, CEO & Director
Good afternoon. Thank you very much indeed, and a very warm welcome to all of you, where we're going to talk about the results for the period ended the 30th of June 2022 for Aquis Exchange. I'm Alasdair Haynes, the Founder and CEO, and I'm here joined with Richard Fisher, who is the Chief Financial Officer of the company.
For those of you who are not so familiar, I thought
Half Year 2022 Aquis Exchange PLC Earnings Presentation (Investor) Transcript
Sep 22, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...