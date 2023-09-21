Sep 21, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Presentation
Sep 21, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes
Aquis Exchange PLC - Founder, CEO & Director
* Richard John Fisher
Aquis Exchange PLC - CFO & Director
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Aquis Exchange PLC Interim Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. And I'd now like to hand it over to Alasdair Haynes, CEO. Good afternoon, sir.
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes - Aquis Exchange PLC - Founder, CEO & Director
Good afternoon, and a warm welcome to all of you. Thank you for joining us for our interim results. I'm Alasdair Haynes, the Founder and CEO of Aquis Exchange, and I'm joined here by Richard Fisher, our CFO.
Richard John Fisher - Aquis Exchange PLC - CFO & Director
Good afternoon, everyone.
Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes
Half Year 2023 Aquis Exchange PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 21, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
