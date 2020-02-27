Q4 2019 Aqualisbraemar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

David Wells - AqualisBraemar ASA - CEO & Director of UK



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for coming along. I'm David Wells. I'm going to have pleasure in giving our Q4 results for 2019 and also talk a little bit about 2019 as a whole.



So I'll be giving -- talk mainly on the operations and give some color on some of the things we've been doing with some high-end numbers. And I'll be joined by my colleague, Kim Boman, who'll -- our CFO, who will be giving some more detail on the financial numbers.



So our forward-looking statement to start with. Let's talk about 2019 to begin with. It's really been a defining year for the company. And I really truly mean that. During the course of the year, we have really grown the size of the company. We've more than doubled it to -- in size, not in -- in terms of numbers of staff, in terms of numbers of offices, in terms of revenues, and we've made great strides forward in bringing these 2 companies together.



We're offering more service lines to the industries. We're closer to the insurance companies. We were -- we've had greater response