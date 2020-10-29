Q3 2020 Aqualisbraemar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

David Wells - AqualisBraemar ASA - CEO & Director of UK



Good morning, everybody. My name is David Wells. I'm the CEO of AqualisBraemar. I'm pleased to be giving you our quarterly presentation once again. I apologize that this is a prerecorded presentation. Due to the effects of COVID, I'm unable to travel across to Norway to give the presentation live as we normally do. And therefore, as a result of that, our normal Q&A session following the presentation will not be available. So I encourage you to reach out to ourselves after the presentation if you have any clarifications that you seek or any more information that you might wish.



We'll follow the normal format. I will now talk about the highlights, and our CFO will talk about the financial numbers separately. And I'm pleased on this occasion to introduce our new CFO, Dean Zuzic, who will -- who has joined us recently. He comes with a wealth of experience from the Scandinavian markets and elsewhere. And he'll give a little bit of introduction about himself before he gives his talk.



So moving to Slide 3. I'd just like to remind