Haakon Brandrud - AqualisBraemar ASA - Director of Strategy & Corporate Development



My name is Haakon Brandrud, and I am the Director on Strategy and Corporate Development at AqualisBraemar. I'm joined here today by our Chairman, Glen RÃ¸dland; and our CFO, Dean Zuzic, who will take you through the presentation.



And with that, I will hand over to our presenters. Over to you, Glen.



Glen Ole Rodland - AqualisBraemar ASA - Chairman



Thank you very much, Haakon. Yes, could we switch to Slide 3? AqualisBraemar is a marine and offshore consultancy. Our business model is based on hourly billing and pretty similar to the Scandinavian civil engineering consultancy of Sweco, ÃF PÃ¶yry and Multiconsult. The common denominator for most of the work we are doing is to work for the marine and energy insurance industry. Our biggest