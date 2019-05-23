Q1 2019 Net Gaming Europe AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Marcus Teilman - Net Gaming Europe AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, to this presentation of the first quarter 2019. My name is Marcus Teilman, I'm the CEO of the company and with me today, as always, I have our CFO, Gustav Vadenbring.



Let's look at the agenda for this presentation. I would start off with some highlights for the first quarter 2019. Then I will go through Net Gaming in brief. After that, I'll hand over to Gustav for the financials of the first quarter. Then I'll round off with the summary and outlook and then I'll hand over for a Q&A session.



So let's move on to the highlights on Slide 4. The first quarter of 2019 has been a challenging quarter with negative impact from regulatory changes in Europe, primarily in the Netherlands and in Sweden, but we've also been