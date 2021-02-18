Full Year 2020 Acroud AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Robert Andersson - Acroud AB(publ)-President&CEO



All right. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Acroud's Q4 presentation. So my name is Robert Anderson, I'm the CEO since a year ago. With me here to present the financial details later, I have Gustav Vadenbring.



And today, we will get a quick overview. Then I will discuss the journey ahead as there's been quite some large changes in the company. And after that, Gustav will go through the financial details, and I will end with some closing comments before we go into questions and answers.



So to start off with, we will have a quick overview of the company and the quarter. So if we look at the fourth quarter, our revenue amounted to almost EUR 2.5 million and an EBITDA of almost EUR 1.3 million. Profit after tax was negative almost EUR 700,000, but about EUR 1 million of those negatives is due to foreign exchange and our bond, since our bond is in SEK. It has a negative impact on the net results.



The change in new depositing customers is positive. It's up 3%, and cash flow