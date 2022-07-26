Q2 2022 Alzchem Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Andreas Niedermaier - Alzchem Group AG - CEO



Good morning [together]. Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to our Q2 analyst call and the presentation of our successful half-year figures. As usual, we open with an executive summary and then move onto the figures after some strategic topics. And at the end of the presentation, as you have already heard, we will be available for questions. So, let's skip the disclaimer and go directly to page 5.



Yes. So, now you should see the highlights and the successful first half-year. Let us start with a positive conclusion here. Alzchem has developed very successfully in the first half of 2022 in an extremely challenging environment here. Above all, sales are at an all-time high. And in terms of EBITDA, we are roughly on par with the previous year and within the forecast corridor here. The order books are full and order intake continues to be significantly above the previous year, especially the markets human nutrition, steel, and European pharmaceutical customers, as well as automotive are growing very high volumes.



One of our main goals will