Q3 2022 Alzchem Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Andreas Niedermaier - Alzchem Group AG - CEO



Good morning [together]. Thank you for joining us today. And welcome to our Q3 analyst call and the presentation of our successful nine-month figures here. At the end of the presentation, we will be available for questions.



And so let's skip the disclaimer and go directly to page 5. So let's start with a positive conclusion here. We developed our business very successfully in the first nine months in an extremely challenging environment.



Above all, sales are at an all-time high. And in terms of EBITDA, we are roughly on par with the previous year and within the forecast corridor, which is already very positive that our consolidated profit for the period is 7% higher than the previous year. And it proves true, once again, that specialty chemical segment remains on growth track and despite adverse circumstances.



The order books are full, and order intake continues to be significantly above the previous year. Especially the markets, human nutrition, steel, and European pharmaceutical customers, as well as automotive, are drawing very