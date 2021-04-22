Q1 2021 ADVA Optical Networking SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Conference Call of ADVA Optical Networking for the First Quarter 2021 IFRC Financial Results. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand over to Mr. Stephan Williams, ADVA Optical Networking, Director, Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Stephan Rettenberger - ADVA Optical Networking SE - SVP of Marketing & IR



Thank you, and welcome to ADVA's Q1 2021 financial results conference call. In addition to this call and the press release, we have posted a presentation, which is available for download from our homepage adva.com on the conference call page in the financial results section of the About Us/Investors section.



Before turning the call over to Brian, please be reminded that this presentation contains forward-looking statements with words such as believes, anticipates and expects to describe expected revenues and earnings, anticipated demand for networking solutions, internal estimates and liquidity. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the