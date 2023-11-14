Nine Months 2023 Montana Aerospace AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Michael Pistauer - Montana Aerospace AG - Co-CEO, CFO & Member of Management Board



A warm welcome from my side. Michael Pistauer speaking. I guide you to through today's presentation and then to the follow-up Q&A. I guess, very solid numbers and some great news for Montana Aerospace. Before really jumping into the numbers, let me start with a very, I would say, unusual slide. It shows a quote from a well-known magazine in aerospace, and they performed a review of the most crucial 100, more than 100 companies in aerospace. And within those peers, we were listed and seen as the leading company concerning sales growth. We're extremely proud on that point, even though it's for us only the first step. We want also to lead, not only in the top ranking concerning sales growth, but also concerning earnings and income, something to follow up in the next years.



But we think that it's mostly the logical consequence out of a very clear positioning and the tailwind we have out of it. And this positioning is mostly based on all the different segments on a very clear setup, I would say. In aerospace, we