Feb 21, 2024 / 08:20PM GMT

Joshua David Shanker - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



This is the Bank of America 2024 Financial Services Conference. So we're very pleased to have both Dan Amos and David Young here from Aflac. Thank you, gentlemen, for being here. I've said this, I think, 2 years ago, and I'll say it again. Dan is the second longest-serving CEO in the S&P 500 companies. There's a guy who lives in Omaha, who is the longest-serving CEO, but an interesting fact, of course, is that get over that guy's tenure and Dan's tenure, Dan has had the better returns.



And so that's again is pretty hard to beat. But all of that, I think, is secondary. The last time I looked, the Aflac Foundation, which has been the heart of something that Dan is working on for a very long time, has donated over its course of existence since 95, $173 million to help children with cancer and sickle cell anemia, and it's a great testament to a great organization, and we're very lucky to have Dan here. I'm going to let him make some prepared remarks, and then we'll get to some Q&A, and you're welcome to ask some questions. But