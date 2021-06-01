Jun 01, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrey Napolnov - Public Joint Stock Company Aeroflot - Russian Airlines - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on the call to discuss Aeroflot Group's results. Today, we have following speakers on the call: Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance, Andrey Chikhanchin; Deputy CEO for Strategy, Service and Marketing, Andrey Panov; Director of Revenue Management and Network Planning, Ivan Batanov; and Artem Glaznev, Head of IFRS; and myself.



I'd like to remind you that press release, IFRS statements and all necessary data is published at our website. Before we start, as usual, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that some information on the call may contain forward-looking statements, and actual results