Q1 2019 AF Poyry AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - ÃF PÃ¶yry AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to this webcast. I'm sitting here in Stockholm Solna together with Stefan Johansson, our CFO. And we will, as our normal, always tangle through the quarter report we are presenting here today. So again, welcome.



The agenda today, we will talk about overall performance. We will talk about the combined growth. Obviously, it's a special quarter for us since it's the first quarter where we have PÃ¶yry included at least 1 month out of the 3, which makes the quarter a bit special. A few words about the market and some highlights, financials, obviously, and Stefan will take you through them. Fourthly, about each division and also a summary afterwards. And we will try to do that as quick and fast as possible, and then have time for questions, if needed, afterwards.



So if you summarize the quarter, I would say it's been a stable performance, and the integration is in line with the plan. We are happy, if you