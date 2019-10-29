Q3 2019 AF Poyry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 Report 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, 29th of October 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CEO, Jonas Gustavsson. Please go ahead, sir.



Jonas Gustavsson - ÃF PÃ¶yry AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to this quarter 3 presentation of ÃF PÃ¶yry. I'm here together with Juuso Pajunen, our CFO; and we will present a few slides for you. And then, of course, open for questions. So I hope you have received the presentation or you're able to look at it.



So I will immediately jump in to the presentation, starting with overall development. And what we have seen in the third quarter, in general, is a stable development in the third quarter. As you know, the joint company is growing, and we keep our margins stable. I also have to say that the