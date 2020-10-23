Q3 2020 AF Poyry AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonas Gustavsson - ÃF PÃ¶yry AB(publ)-President&CEO



So dear all, welcome to this presentation of the third quarter report for ÃF PÃ¶yry, or AFRY. My name is Jonas Gustavsson. And I'm very pleased that you have taken the time to participate. As always, I will do a part of the presentation; and our CFO, Juuso Pajunen, will present the financial slides. And he is actually sitting in Helsinki during the presentation. So let's see and cross our fingers that the technology works, but we hope so. So again, very much welcome to this presentation.



So let's start with the first slide, the summary slide. And as we have seen it, we have delivered a solid result in a recovering market. And I think that's one of the takeaway is that, of course, on the third quarter, we have had 2 months that has been kind of summer months, July, August. But what we saw in September was a clear pickup across all our segments basically.



Our net sales ended up just about SEK 4 billion, which was lower than last year. If you take away the currency