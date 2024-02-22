AGCO Corp at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 06:50PM GMT

Adam Marshall Seiden - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Well, welcome, everyone. My name is Adam Seiden. I'm the U.S. Machinery and Construction lead at Barclays. Joining us for this session here is the folks from AGCO. So we've got Damon, Chief Financial Officer; and we have Greg from the IR side. So the format of this session here is going to be a fireside chat between myself and the fellows to my right.



We will, though, invite you guys to participate in the session, either if you have a question, certainly can raise your hand with the mic; otherwise, we will be doing our audience response questions a bit later in the session where we'll talk over a couple of high-level points that we're addressing throughout the whole conference.



So with those ground rules out of the way, welcome, fellows.



Damon J. Audia - AGCO Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst