Q4 2018 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Maxim Dmitrievich Basov - Ros Agro PLC - CEO, Acting General Director of Meat Business & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good day, ladies and gentlemen. We have issued the financial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2018.



We also have issued a new annual report and presentation. It shall be available on our site shortly.



In general, I will give you a short overview of the situation and then I'll open the floor to the questions.



The fourth quarter was quite good for the company. We improved our results in the fourth quarter last year compared to the previous year. All businesses improved the revenue and the EBITDA, with the exception of sugar division. The only reason why sugar division didn't improve the results was the inventory of sugar. They did decided to rollover to