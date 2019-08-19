Q2 2019 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Maxim Dmitrievich Basov - Ros Agro PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, today, we have published the results for the second quarter and first half of 2019. Also, we've published the decision of the Board of Directors about the dividend payment. The Board of Directors happened in on Friday last week.



I will give you some comments on the business performance and our financial results, and then I will open the floor to questions.



Overall, the company increased the revenue in the first -- in the second quarter of this year quite significantly. Revenue for the second quarter reached RUB 41 billion. The revenue for the first half reached RUB 74 billion. The company increased EBITDA from RUB 4.1 billion to RUB 4.7 billion, and the net income of the company was RUB 1.7 billion compared to RUB 2.1