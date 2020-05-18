Q1 2020 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we issued a press release about our first quarter IFRS result. I think that it was quite good. The revenue of the company increased 18% to RUB 33 billion. All businesses, except for Agriculture, shows an increase in revenue. Our EBITDA increased 58% to RUB 5.2 billion. All business units increased EBITDA. And the net profit of the company grew to the level of RUB 3.2 billion.



As a result of improvement in revenue -- increase in revenue and improvement in our EBITDA margin, we had good free cash flow. Part of the free cash flow we have to spend on the increased interest payment. Unfortunately,