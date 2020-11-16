Q3 2020 Ros Agro PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Maxim Dmitrievich Basov - Ros Agro PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we reported our financial results for the third quarter. We had good financial results. EBITDA for the third quarter was RUB 8.6 billion. Net profit for the third quarter was RUB 11 billion, and 9 months EBITDA is almost RUB 21 billion, and the 9 months net income is RUB 19 billion. These results are better than the results for the last year.



Now I will quickly go through the presentation which is on our site, and I hope that you have it in front of you. All our businesses increased EBITDA in the third quarter compared to last year. The largest increase was in our Oil and Fats. Almost